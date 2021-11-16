SoFi Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on SOFI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $22.92 on Monday. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $737,708,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $553,970,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595,291 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,987,000. Finally, GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CFO Christopher Lapointe purchased 3,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,367.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,800 shares of company stock worth $250,986 and sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.