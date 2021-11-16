Brokers Set Expectations for Bumble Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Bumble in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BMBL. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bumble from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

BMBL stock opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.66. Bumble has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $84.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,224,664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,121 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,760,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bumble by 196.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,655 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.