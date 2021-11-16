Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at CIBC

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

EIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.20.

EIF stock opened at C$45.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$34.85 and a one year high of C$47.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 29.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.72.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

