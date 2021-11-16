Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Sells 815,000 Shares

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $31,878,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $105.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.27. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $54.53 and a 1 year high of $116.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 39.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on STX. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $259,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $3,693,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $994,000. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $1,500,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 8.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

