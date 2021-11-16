Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.16.

Shares of CSH.UN opened at C$11.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$10.45 and a one year high of C$13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,221.05%.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Virginia Ann Davis purchased 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$132,354.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

