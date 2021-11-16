BMO Capital Markets Lowers Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$125.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$131.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$132.75.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$100.78 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$92.35 and a 1-year high of C$123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$115.73.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

