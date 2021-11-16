Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5,001.94

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5,001.94 ($65.35) and last traded at GBX 5,015.86 ($65.53), with a volume of 10002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,061 ($66.12).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,145 ($119.48) to GBX 8,448 ($110.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,930 ($116.67) to GBX 8,910 ($116.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,109.82 ($119.02).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £10.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,903.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,347.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.