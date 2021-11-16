AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 229.4% from the October 14th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 57,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANPC opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

