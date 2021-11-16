Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Declines By 64.6%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 818,500 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the October 14th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,246,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.23.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.039 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262,434 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,396 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,729 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.