Scotiabank Cuts Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$17.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALS. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Altius Minerals to a hold rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a C$21.00 price objective (down from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Laurentian cut Altius Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cormark reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.25.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$16.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$688.23 million and a P/E ratio of 13.91. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$10.48 and a 1-year high of C$19.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.75.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

