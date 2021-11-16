Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has C$13.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$17.50.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.97.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$13.25 on Friday. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$11.72 and a 1-year high of C$15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.89.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

