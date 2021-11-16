Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €53.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHIA. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.76 ($56.19).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

