Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) a C$18.25 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Berenberg Bank set a C$18.25 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTS. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Laurentian dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday. Cormark dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$14.00 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock opened at C$6.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.45. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -165.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.