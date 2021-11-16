Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) a C$18.25 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a C$18.25 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTS. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Laurentian dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday. Cormark dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$14.00 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock opened at C$6.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.45. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -165.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

