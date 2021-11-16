SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SFQ. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.18 ($20.21).

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

Shares of ETR SFQ opened at €13.52 ($15.91) on Monday. SAF-Holland has a 12-month low of €7.92 ($9.32) and a 12-month high of €14.49 ($17.05). The stock has a market cap of $613.73 million and a PE ratio of 16.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of €11.84 and a 200 day moving average of €12.25.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.