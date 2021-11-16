Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €250.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HLAG. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €155.45 ($182.88).

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €226.60 ($266.59) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €199.75 and a 200-day moving average price of €187.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €56.60 ($66.59) and a twelve month high of €235.60 ($277.18).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.