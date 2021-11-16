Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PBB. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

PBB opened at €10.87 ($12.79) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.07. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a one year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a one year high of €15.46 ($18.19).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.