Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PBB. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

PBB opened at €10.87 ($12.79) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.07. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a one year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a one year high of €15.46 ($18.19).

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.