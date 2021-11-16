$334.77 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post $334.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $308.50 million to $351.20 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $298.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pegasystems.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.20.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $146,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,274 shares of company stock worth $422,308 in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its position in Pegasystems by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 528,008 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 30.8% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,534,000 after buying an additional 380,135 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 84.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,976,000 after purchasing an additional 373,342 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at $51,621,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 30.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,313,000 after purchasing an additional 299,695 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEGA opened at $118.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.94. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $148.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.38%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.