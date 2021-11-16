Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Conduit (CRE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Conduit (LON: CRE) recently:

11/3/2021 – Conduit had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/3/2021 – Conduit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Conduit had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Conduit had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Conduit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on the stock.

Shares of Conduit stock opened at GBX 440 ($5.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £727.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 474.70. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 431 ($5.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 568 ($7.42).

Get Conduit Holdings Limited alerts:

In other Conduit news, insider Richard L. Sandor purchased 2,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £8,800 ($11,497.26). Also, insider Ken Randall purchased 55,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £248,600 ($324,797.49). Insiders have acquired a total of 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,508,000 over the last three months.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.