Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Conduit (CRE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Conduit (LON: CRE) recently:
- 11/3/2021 – Conduit had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 11/3/2021 – Conduit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Conduit had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Conduit had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on the stock.
- 10/18/2021 – Conduit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on the stock.
Shares of Conduit stock opened at GBX 440 ($5.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £727.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 474.70. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 431 ($5.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 568 ($7.42).
In other Conduit news, insider Richard L. Sandor purchased 2,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £8,800 ($11,497.26). Also, insider Ken Randall purchased 55,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £248,600 ($324,797.49). Insiders have acquired a total of 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,508,000 over the last three months.
