James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.37. James River Group has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. James River Group’s payout ratio is -29.48%.

In other James River Group news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in James River Group by 1,698.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 257.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

