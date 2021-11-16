NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Raised to C$8.25

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.93.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $5.98 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.