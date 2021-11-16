Scotiabank Cuts Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target to C$13.00

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTSDF. Desjardins boosted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.88.

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

