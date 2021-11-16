Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGGZF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ag Growth International to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.80.

OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

