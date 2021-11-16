bluebird bio’s (BLUE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLUE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded bluebird bio from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded bluebird bio from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $11.48 on Friday. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 755.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 326,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 288,517 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

