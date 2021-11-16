ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Update

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASMIY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.68.

Shares of ASMIY stock opened at $482.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.37. ASM International has a 1-year low of $163.75 and a 1-year high of $493.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.20.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 21.36%.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

