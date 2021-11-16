aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on LIFE. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 24.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 236.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 45,270 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 16.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 983,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 141,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

