JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vesuvius has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:CKSNF opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

