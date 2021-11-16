Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Given New C$1.35 Price Target at Raymond James

Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

BYLTF stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Baylin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies, Inc operates as a diversified, global wireless technology company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, and sales of passive and active radio frequency and terrestrial microwave products and services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave, and Mitec through its subsidiaries.

