Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Given New C$1.35 Price Target at Raymond James

Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
BYLTF stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Baylin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.
Baylin Technologies Company Profile
