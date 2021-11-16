Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Up 1,775.0% in October

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 1,775.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.
Shares of Bitcoin Group stock opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59. Bitcoin Group has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $69.50.
Bitcoin Group Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.