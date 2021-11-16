Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Up 1,775.0% in October

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 1,775.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Shares of Bitcoin Group stock opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59. Bitcoin Group has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $69.50.

Bitcoin Group SE, a capital investment and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

