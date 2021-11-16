Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dutch Bros in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million.

BROS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

NYSE BROS opened at $62.56 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $81.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $2,994,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $5,670,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

