Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

NYSE ASH opened at $108.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.58. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $108.18.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 232.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth $60,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

