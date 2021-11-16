Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

ZUO opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 2.19. Zuora has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. Zuora’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,929,015.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,624 shares in the company, valued at $450,478.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $84,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,343 shares of company stock worth $5,545,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zuora by 131.6% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 952,560 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 331,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 24.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 19.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

