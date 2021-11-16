West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Update

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. West Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WJRYY. Morgan Stanley raised West Japan Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

