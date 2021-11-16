Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EOSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $589.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 923.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 276,626 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 66.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 669,787 shares of company stock worth $9,046,046. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

