FY2024 Earnings Estimate for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $37.82 on Monday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

