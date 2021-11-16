BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $39,907,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,419,000 after acquiring an additional 180,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $7,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,902,000 after acquiring an additional 141,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 20.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 662,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,659,000 after acquiring an additional 111,055 shares during the last quarter.

BJRI stock opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $812.14 million, a P/E ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 2.09. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.49.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

