Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.35 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

OESX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

OESX stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $132.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,418,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after buying an additional 283,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 136,319 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 339,939 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

