FY2024 Earnings Estimate for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $37.82 on Monday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

