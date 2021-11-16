Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Certara in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Certara’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $38.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $31.19. Certara has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%.

In other news, insider Jieun W. Choe sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $354,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 330,491 shares in the company, valued at $9,366,114.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Aspbury sold 21,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $852,676.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,555,123 shares of company stock worth $436,901,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Certara in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,742,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 147.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 85,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 280.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,438.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after acquiring an additional 458,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,581,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

