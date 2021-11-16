Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CL King initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $20.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $314.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

In related news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,126 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at about $33,796,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at about $33,796,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 227,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at about $3,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

