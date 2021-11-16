Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $7.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $716.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 3.64.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. UBS Group AG grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 355.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 102.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after buying an additional 164,505 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

