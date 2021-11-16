Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STNG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

NYSE STNG opened at $16.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $969.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.