Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $295.00 to $335.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EFX. Barclays increased their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.71.

Shares of EFX opened at $282.37 on Friday. Equifax has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $291.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,795,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 12.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Equifax by 12.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

