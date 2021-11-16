Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Get Celsius alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Celsius from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.40.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $77.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.99. Celsius has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $110.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 707.06 and a beta of 1.98.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Celsius by 43.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 25.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 331.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 100,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 206.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 118,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 100.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsius (CELH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.