Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays cut shares of Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.82.

Shares of AVYA opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.17 and a beta of 1.49. Avaya has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Avaya by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Avaya by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Avaya by 65.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

