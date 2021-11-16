Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Boralex (TSE:BLX)

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.55.

Get Boralex alerts:

BLX opened at C$38.08 on Friday. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$33.92 and a twelve month high of C$56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.92. The stock has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 146.46.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.