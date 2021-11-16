CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$2.85

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.24.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CEU opened at C$2.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$539.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.75. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.89 and a 52 week high of C$2.24.

In related news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,009,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. Insiders sold a total of 1,017,276 shares of company stock worth $1,784,784 over the last 90 days.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.