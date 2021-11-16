Acumen Capital Trims AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Target Price to C$61.50

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price lowered by Acumen Capital from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACQ has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. ATB Capital raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$59.28.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$37.34 on Friday. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$22.49 and a one year high of C$59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.70.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

