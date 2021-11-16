FY2022 EPS Estimates for MannKind Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MannKind in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNKD. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. MannKind has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.82.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MannKind by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,767 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 15.1% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,034,000 after buying an additional 1,130,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after buying an additional 30,308 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 49.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,229,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after buying an additional 1,402,357 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 20.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,471,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after buying an additional 591,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

