Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
CODX opened at $9.68 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $279.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of -3.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $3,691,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 288.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 489,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 363,827 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $2,281,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 525.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 185,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $1,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
