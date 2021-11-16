Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

CODX opened at $9.68 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $279.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of -3.29.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $3,691,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 288.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 489,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 363,827 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $2,281,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 525.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 185,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $1,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

