Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Rating Lowered by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $5.06 on Friday. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 60.1% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Kingstone Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kingstone Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

